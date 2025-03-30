North Dakota State and Troy square off in NIT matchup

Troy Trojans (22-13, 14-6 Sun Belt) at North Dakota State Bison (21-11, 11-6 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Troy meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bison have gone 11-6 against Summit teams, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks fourth in the Summit with 12.2 assists per game led by Marisa Frost averaging 2.0.

The Trojans are 14-6 in Sun Belt play. Troy is 10-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

North Dakota State makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (37.3%). Troy averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 4.1 per game North Dakota State gives up.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Troy won 86-69 in the last matchup on Nov. 24. Zay Dyer led Troy with 13 points, and Avery Koenen led North Dakota State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Lenz is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 8.1 points. Koenen is shooting 56.0% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dyer is shooting 44.7% and averaging 13.8 points for the Trojans. Emani Jenkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

