North Dakota State plays Troy in NIT

Troy Trojans (22-13, 14-6 Sun Belt) at North Dakota State Bison (21-11, 11-6 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State faces Troy in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bison have gone 11-6 against Summit teams, with a 10-5 record in non-conference play. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Avery Koenen paces the Bison with 7.8 boards.

The Trojans’ record in Sun Belt play is 14-6. Troy is 10-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

North Dakota State averages 69.2 points per game, 2.9 fewer points than the 72.1 Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Troy won 86-69 in the last matchup on Nov. 24. Zay Dyer led Troy with 13 points, and Koenen led North Dakota State with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marisa Frost is averaging 9.9 points for the Bison. Koenen is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Dyer is scoring 13.8 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Trojans. Brianna Jackson is averaging 12.4 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 44.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

