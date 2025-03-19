North Texas and Furman square off in NIT matchup

Furman Paladins (25-9, 13-8 SoCon) at North Texas Mean Green (24-8, 15-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Furman play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green have gone 15-5 against AAC teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. North Texas leads the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.7 points while holding opponents to 41.0% shooting.

The Paladins are 13-8 in SoCon play. Furman averages 77.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

North Texas makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Furman has allowed to its opponents (41.9%). Furman has shot at a 45.7% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.7 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Pjay Smith Jr. is averaging 18 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Paladins: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

