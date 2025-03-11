North Texas Eagles play in AAC Tournament against the South Florida Bulls

South Florida Bulls (21-10, 14-4 AAC) vs. North Texas Eagles (24-7, 16-3 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -3.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas plays in the AAC Tournament against South Florida.

The Eagles are 16-3 against AAC opponents and 8-4 in non-conference play. North Texas is the top team in the AAC averaging 36.6 points in the paint. Tommisha Lampkin leads the Eagles with 6.0.

The Bulls’ record in AAC action is 14-4. South Florida ranks ninth in the AAC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Carla Brito averaging 5.3.

North Texas averages 69.8 points, 9.0 more per game than the 60.8 South Florida allows. South Florida has shot at a 41.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points higher than the 37.9% shooting opponents of North Texas have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. South Florida won 65-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 2. Vittoria Blasigh led South Florida with 15 points, and Lampkin led North Texas with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is averaging 17 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Eagles. Desiree Wooten is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sammie Puisis is averaging 15.1 points for the Bulls. Brito is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 69.4 points, 35.4 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.