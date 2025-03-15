North Texas Mean Green face the UAB Blazers in AAC Tournament

UAB Blazers (20-11, 14-5 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (23-7, 15-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and UAB meet in the AAC Tournament.

The Mean Green are 15-4 against AAC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. North Texas ranks third in college basketball giving up 59.5 points per game while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Blazers’ record in AAC play is 14-5. UAB leads the AAC scoring 83.0 points per game while shooting 46.5%.

North Texas averages 68.2 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 76.6 UAB allows. UAB averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than North Texas allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UAB won 64-61 in the last matchup on Feb. 4. Yaxel Lendeborg led UAB with 17 points, and Jasper Floyd led North Texas with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, while averaging 15 points. Brenen Lorient is shooting 59.2% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is averaging 17.1 points, 10.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.8 blocks for the Blazers. Tyren Moore is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

