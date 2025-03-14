North Texas takes on Tulsa in AAC Tournament

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-19, 7-12 AAC) vs. North Texas Mean Green (23-7, 14-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -13.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Tulsa play in the AAC Tournament.

The Mean Green have gone 14-4 against AAC teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. North Texas averages 68.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.7 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane’s record in AAC games is 7-12. Tulsa ranks seventh in the AAC allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

North Texas is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points higher than the 44.0% Tulsa allows to opponents. Tulsa averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Texas allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Mean Green won 63-44 in the last matchup on Feb. 20. Moulaye Sissoko led the Mean Green with 27 points, and Jared Garcia led the Golden Hurricane with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright is averaging 15 points for the Mean Green. Brenen Lorient is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Keaston Willis averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Dwon Odom is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 7-3, averaging 65.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 68.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

