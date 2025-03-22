Northern Arizona faces Belmont after Glancey’s 23-point game

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (27-7, 17-3 Big Sky) at Belmont Bruins (23-12, 17-6 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits Belmont after Sophie Glancey scored 23 points in Northern Arizona’s 71-69 win against the Arizona Wildcats.

Belmont is sixth in the MVC scoring 70.7 points while shooting 42.6% from the field.

Northern Arizona is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Belmont averages 70.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 71.5 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona scores 15.8 more points per game (79.3) than Belmont allows to opponents (63.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendal Cheesman is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 12.2 points and 8.6 rebounds. Jailyn Banks is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

Glancey is scoring 18.4 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Lumberjacks. Taylor Feldman is averaging 14.8 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 36.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

