Northern Arizona takes on Montana in Big Sky Tournament

Montana Grizzlies (13-17, 9-10 Big Sky) vs. Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (26-6, 17-2 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays in the Big Sky Tournament against Montana.

The Lumberjacks’ record in Big Sky play is 17-2, and their record is 9-4 in non-conference play. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky with 16.5 assists per game led by Taylor Feldman averaging 3.8.

The Grizzlies are 9-10 in Big Sky play. Montana gives up 69.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

Northern Arizona averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Montana allows. Montana averages 66.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 71.6 Northern Arizona gives up to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northern Arizona won 96-76 in the last matchup on Feb. 8. Feldman led Northern Arizona with 21 points, and Avery Waddington led Montana with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sophie Glancey is averaging 18 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Lumberjacks. Feldman is averaging 16.9 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games.

Mack Konig is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Grizzlies. Waddington is averaging 12.5 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 9-1, averaging 79.1 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.