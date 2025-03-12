Northern Iowa meets Indiana State in MVC Tournament

Indiana State Sycamores (4-27, 2-18 MVC) vs. Northern Iowa Panthers (16-15, 11-9 MVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Indiana State play in the MVC Tournament.

The Panthers’ record in MVC play is 11-9, and their record is 5-6 in non-conference play. Northern Iowa is seventh in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 69.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Sycamores are 2-18 against MVC opponents. Indiana State is 2-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.8 turnovers per game.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State averages 65.5 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 69.1 Northern Iowa allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Northern Iowa won 75-65 in the last matchup on Dec. 29. Kayba Laube led Northern Iowa with 20 points, and Keslyn Secrist led Indiana State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laube is shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 12.4 points. Maya McDermott is shooting 43.2% and averaging 16.6 points over the past 10 games.

Bella Finnegan is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 13.1 points. Secrist is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 71.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.