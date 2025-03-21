Notre Dame and SFA play in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (29-5, 19-4 Southland) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5, 17-3 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -31.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 8 Notre Dame and SFA play in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Fighting Irish have gone 17-3 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame is 22-5 against opponents over .500.

The Ladyjacks are 19-4 in Southland play. SFA is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Notre Dame averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 5.9 per game SFA gives up. SFA has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points greater than the 36.3% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olivia Miles averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 24.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.7 steals over the last 10 games.

Trinity Moore is averaging 11.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Ladyjacks. Harmaine Dominguez is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 11.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Ladyjacks: 10-0, averaging 71.4 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.