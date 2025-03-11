Notre Dame plays in ACC Tournament against the Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (17-14, 8-12 ACC) vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-17, 8-12 ACC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame and Pittsburgh play in the ACC Tournament.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-12 against ACC opponents, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC in rebounding averaging 31.7 rebounds. Kebba Njie leads the Fighting Irish with 5.9 boards.

The Panthers are 8-12 against ACC teams. Pittsburgh is sixth in the ACC scoring 76.6 points per game and is shooting 45.3%.

Notre Dame scores 73.7 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 71.4 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The teams play each other for the second time this season. Notre Dame won the last meeting 76-72 on Feb. 22. Tae Davis scored 21 to help lead Notre Dame to the victory, and Ishmael Leggett scored 21 points for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Markus Burton is averaging 22.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Irish. Davis is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Leggett is averaging 16.1 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.