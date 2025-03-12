Ohio State plays Iowa in Big Ten Tournament

Iowa Hawkeyes (16-15, 7-13 Big Ten) vs. Ohio State Buckeyes (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -5.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State plays in the Big Ten Tournament against Iowa.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-11 against Big Ten opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Ohio State averages 79.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Hawkeyes are 7-13 against Big Ten teams. Iowa is fifth in the Big Ten scoring 35.4 points per game in the paint led by Owen Freeman averaging 13.6.

Ohio State is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point lower than the 47.7% Iowa allows to opponents. Iowa scores 8.9 more points per game (82.3) than Ohio State allows (73.4).

The teams meet for the second time this season. Ohio State won 82-65 in the last matchup on Jan. 28. Micah Parrish led Ohio State with 18 points, and Drew Thelwell led Iowa with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bruce Thornton is averaging 17.5 points and 4.5 assists for the Buckeyes. Parrish is averaging 16.6 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 42.9% over the past 10 games.

Payton Sandfort is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Josh Dix is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Hawkeyes: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

