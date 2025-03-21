Oklahoma State and South Dakota State meet in opening round of NCAA Tournament

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-3, 19-0 Summit) vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls (25-6, 15-5 Big 12)

Storrs, Connecticut; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowgirls -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oklahoma State plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against No. 24 South Dakota State.

The Cowgirls are 15-5 against Big 12 opponents and 10-1 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State is eighth in the Big 12 with 13.8 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 3.5.

The Jackrabbits are 19-0 in Summit play. South Dakota State is fourth in the Summit with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Meyer averaging 2.3.

Oklahoma State makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than South Dakota State has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). South Dakota State averages 16.3 more points per game (76.3) than Oklahoma State allows to opponents (60.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Stailee Heard is scoring 16.7 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging 13.6 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 37.0% over the past 10 games.

Meyer is scoring 17.3 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Jackrabbits. Paige Meyer is averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 48.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 68.6 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 77.9 points, 36.6 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.