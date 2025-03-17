Oklahoma State squares off against Wichita State in NIT matchup

Wichita State Shockers (19-14, 9-11 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-17, 7-14 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Wichita State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys are 7-14 against Big 12 opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State has a 7-14 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Shockers’ record in AAC games is 9-11. Wichita State averages 73.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 72.6 points per game, equal to what Wichita State gives up. Wichita State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Bryce Thompson is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

