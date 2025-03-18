Oklahoma State, Wichita State meet in NIT

Wichita State Shockers (19-14, 9-11 AAC) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (15-17, 7-14 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State and Wichita State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Cowboys are 7-14 against Big 12 opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Oklahoma State gives up 76.5 points and has been outscored by 3.9 points per game.

The Shockers are 9-11 in AAC play. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Quincy Ballard averaging 3.0.

Oklahoma State is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 43.3% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Oklahoma State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arturo Dean is averaging 7.5 points, 3.4 assists and 2.5 steals for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Xavier Bell is averaging 14.9 points for the Shockers. Corey Washington is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points per game.

Shockers: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.