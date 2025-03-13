Ole Miss plays in SEC Tournament against the Arkansas

Arkansas Razorbacks (20-12, 9-10 SEC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (21-10, 10-8 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Arkansas in the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels have gone 10-8 against SEC teams, with an 11-2 record in non-conference play. Ole Miss is 5-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC action is 9-10. Arkansas is eighth in the SEC with 14.5 assists per game led by D.J. Wagner averaging 3.5.

Ole Miss scores 77.6 points, 6.8 more per game than the 70.8 Arkansas allows. Arkansas averages 76.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 71.8 Ole Miss allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Rebels won 73-66 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. Malik Dia led the Rebels with 21 points, and Adou Thiero led the Razorbacks with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 15.1 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Rebels. Jaemyn Brakefield is averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

Wagner is averaging 11.2 points and 3.5 assists for the Razorbacks. Johnell Davis is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Razorbacks: 6-4, averaging 75.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.