Ole Miss takes on North Carolina in first round of NCAA Tournament

North Carolina Tar Heels (23-13, 15-8 ACC) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (22-11, 11-9 SEC)

Milwaukee; Friday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against North Carolina.

The Rebels’ record in SEC games is 11-9, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference play. Ole Miss scores 77.2 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Tar Heels are 15-8 against ACC teams. North Carolina is second in the ACC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Seth Trimble averaging 3.8.

Ole Miss’ average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Ole Miss allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is scoring 14.9 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Rebels. Malik Dia is averaging 12.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.3 points for the Tar Heels. Jae’Lyn Withers is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 27.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.