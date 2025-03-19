Oral Roberts visits Stokes and Missouri State

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (24-8, 14-5 Summit) at Missouri State Bears (25-8, 17-5 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Oral Roberts after Lacy Stokes scored 21 points in Missouri State’s 76-67 loss to the Belmont Bruins.

Missouri State ranks fourth in the MVC with 14.7 assists per game led by Stokes averaging 4.1.

Oral Roberts averages 83.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.4 points per game.

Missouri State scores 72.9 points per game, 0.1 more points than the 72.8 Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts has shot at a 46.0% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 40.5% shooting opponents of Missouri State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stokes is shooting 45.2% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bears. Kaemyn Bekemeier is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ruthie Udoumoh is averaging 12.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and two steals for the Golden Eagles. Taleyah Jones is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.