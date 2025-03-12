Oregon Ducks play in Big Ten Tournament against the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Hoosiers (19-12, 10-10 Big Ten) vs. Oregon Ducks (23-8, 12-8 Big Ten)

Indianapolis; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Oregon takes on Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Ducks are 12-8 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Oregon averages 76.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Hoosiers are 10-10 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana ranks seventh in the Big Ten with 15.7 assists per game led by Trey Galloway averaging 4.5.

Oregon’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Oregon allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Ducks won 73-64 in the last matchup on March 5. Jackson Shelstad led the Ducks with 17 points, and Galloway led the Hoosiers with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is averaging 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the Ducks. Shelstad is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Luke Goode is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, while averaging 9.4 points. Malik Reneau is shooting 54.9% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 30.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.