Oregon Ducks square off against Liberty Flames in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Liberty Flames (28-6, 16-5 CUSA) vs. Oregon Ducks (24-9, 13-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Oregon squares off against Liberty in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Ducks’ record in Big Ten play is 13-9, and their record is 11-0 against non-conference opponents. Oregon ranks ninth in the Big Ten in rebounding averaging 31.5 rebounds. Nathan Bittle paces the Ducks with 7.4 boards.

The Flames’ record in CUSA action is 16-5. Liberty ranks seventh in the CUSA with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Zach Cleveland averaging 4.8.

Oregon averages 76.2 points, 13.3 more per game than the 62.9 Liberty gives up. Liberty averages 5.7 more points per game (76.6) than Oregon allows (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Bamba is averaging 10.4 points and 1.7 steals for the Ducks. Bittle is averaging 17.5 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 51.2% over the last 10 games.

Taelon Peter is averaging 13.9 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.