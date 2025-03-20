Oregon takes on Liberty in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Liberty Flames (28-6, 16-5 CUSA) vs. Oregon Ducks (24-9, 13-9 Big Ten)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ducks -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Oregon plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Liberty.

The Ducks are 13-9 against Big Ten opponents and 11-0 in non-conference play. Oregon has a 5-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Flames are 16-5 against CUSA opponents. Liberty has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

Oregon scores 76.2 points, 13.3 more per game than the 62.9 Liberty allows. Liberty averages 5.7 more points per game (76.6) than Oregon allows to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nathan Bittle is scoring 14.1 points per game with 7.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Taelon Peter is averaging 13.9 points for the Flames. Kaden Metheny is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Flames: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

