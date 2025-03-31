Poplar leads Villanova against Colorado after 25-point game

Colorado Buffaloes (14-20, 5-19 Big 12) vs. Villanova Wildcats (19-14, 12-10 Big East)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova plays Colorado after Wooga Poplar scored 25 points in Villanova’s 73-56 loss to the UConn Huskies.

Villanova scores 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Colorado averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Villanova averages 73.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 71.5 Colorado allows. Colorado averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Villanova gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Dixon is shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 23 points and 5.2 rebounds. Poplar is averaging 15.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Julian Hammond III is scoring 12.5 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Buffaloes. Andrej Jakimovski is averaging 12.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Buffaloes: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

