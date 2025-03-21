Purdue and McNeese play in second round of NCAA Tournament

McNeese Cowboys (28-6, 21-1 Southland) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (23-11, 14-8 Big Ten)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -5.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Purdue plays McNeese in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Boilermakers have gone 14-8 against Big Ten teams, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Purdue is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cowboys are 21-1 against Southland teams. McNeese averages 10.1 turnovers per game and is 23-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Purdue’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game McNeese allows. McNeese averages 6.1 more points per game (77.0) than Purdue allows to opponents (70.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is averaging 20.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Braden Smith is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Quadir Copeland is averaging 9.2 points and 4.5 assists for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Cowboys: 10-0, averaging 78.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.