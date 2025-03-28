Purdue Fort Wayne and Butler square off in NIT

Butler Bulldogs (16-17, 5-14 Big East) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (26-8, 20-3 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Butler play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mastodons have gone 20-3 against Horizon teams, with a 6-5 record in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne ranks fourth in the Horizon in rebounding with 31.8 rebounds. Amellia Bromenschenkel leads the Mastodons with 5.2 boards.

The Bulldogs are 5-14 in Big East play. Butler is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 76.0 points, 13.1 more per game than the 62.9 Butler allows. Butler has shot at a 42.6% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of Purdue Fort Wayne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 15.4 points for the Mastodons. Bromenschenkel is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Karsyn Norman is averaging 3.5 points for the Bulldogs. Kilyn McGuff is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 72.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.