Purdue Fort Wayne meets Old Dominion in NIT

Old Dominion Monarchs (18-15, 9-10 Sun Belt) at Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (25-8, 20-3 Horizon)

Fort Wayne, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne and Old Dominion meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mastodons are 20-3 against Horizon opponents and 5-5 in non-conference play. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon with 75.6 points and is shooting 44.6%.

The Monarchs’ record in Sun Belt games is 9-10. Old Dominion scores 67.2 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

Purdue Fort Wayne averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 4.5 per game Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion averages 7.4 more points per game (67.2) than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up to opponents (59.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Ross is averaging 15.5 points for the Mastodons. Amellia Bromenschenkel is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

En’Dya Buford is averaging 13.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.4 steals for the Monarchs. Simaru Fields is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Monarchs: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 37.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.