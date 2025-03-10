Purdue Fort Wayne plays in Horizon Tournament against the Cleveland State

Cleveland State Vikings (24-8, 15-6 Horizon) vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (24-7, 19-2 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne takes on Cleveland State in the Horizon Tournament.

The Mastodons’ record in Horizon play is 19-2, and their record is 5-5 against non-conference opponents. Purdue Fort Wayne leads the Horizon with 75.8 points and is shooting 44.4%.

The Vikings’ record in Horizon games is 15-6. Cleveland State has a 0-4 record in one-possession games.

Purdue Fort Wayne makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Cleveland State has allowed to its opponents (36.1%). Cleveland State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Purdue Fort Wayne gives up.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Mastodons: 8-2, averaging 71.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points per game.

Vikings: 7-3, averaging 74.8 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.