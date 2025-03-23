Queens and Northern Arizona play in CBI Tournament matchup

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (18-15, 9-11 Big Sky) vs. Queens Royals (19-14, 12-8 ASUN)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Queens and Northern Arizona play in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Royals’ record in ASUN games is 12-8, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference play. Queens ranks fifth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 74.1 points while holding opponents to 44.1% shooting.

The Lumberjacks are 9-11 in Big Sky play. Northern Arizona scores 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.6 points per game.

Queens averages 76.6 points, 5.4 more per game than the 71.2 Northern Arizona gives up. Northern Arizona has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Queens have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Ashby averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Leo Colimerio is averaging 14 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

Trenton McLaughlin is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 22.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals. Carson Towt is averaging 12.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.