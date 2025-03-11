Rhode Island Rams face the Fordham Rams in A-10 Tournament

Fordham Rams (11-20, 3-15 A-10) vs. Rhode Island Rams (18-12, 7-11 A-10)

Washington; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays in the A-10 Tournament against Fordham.

The Rhode Island Rams have gone 7-11 against A-10 teams, with an 11-1 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island is 7-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Fordham Rams are 3-15 against A-10 teams. Fordham is eighth in the A-10 scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Jackie Johnson III averaging 6.3.

Rhode Island averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Fordham gives up. Fordham has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Rhode Island won 86-67 in the last matchup on March 8. Sebastian Thomas led Rhode Island with 20 points, and Johnson led Fordham with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas is shooting 44.0% and averaging 17.5 points for the Rhode Island Rams. David Green is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 43.0% and averaging 18.6 points for the Fordham Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rhode Island Rams: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Fordham Rams: 1-9, averaging 69.2 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.