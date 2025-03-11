Rider takes on Siena in MAAC Tournament

Siena Saints (14-17, 9-11 MAAC) vs. Rider Broncs (13-18, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saints -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider and Siena meet in the MAAC Tournament.

The Broncs have gone 9-11 against MAAC teams, with a 4-7 record in non-conference play. Rider is ninth in the MAAC scoring 66.7 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Saints’ record in MAAC play is 9-11. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

Rider averages 66.7 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 71.9 Siena gives up. Siena’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.1 percentage points lower than Rider has allowed to its opponents (45.8%).

The teams square off for the second time this season. Rider won the last meeting 61-59 on Feb. 8. TJ Weeks Jr. scored 23 to help lead Rider to the victory, and Gavin Doty scored 15 points for Siena.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ruben Rodriguez is averaging 3.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncs. Weeks is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Brendan Coyle averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Saints, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Justice Shoats is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 75.9 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.