Saint Bonaventure takes on Duquesne in A-10 Tournament

Duquesne Dukes (13-18, 8-10 A-10) vs. Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (21-10, 9-9 A-10)

Washington; Thursday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bonnies -2.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure takes on Duquesne in the A-10 Tournament.

The Bonnies’ record in A-10 games is 9-9, and their record is 12-1 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure ranks third in the A-10 with 35.7 points per game in the paint led by Noel Brown averaging 8.7.

The Dukes are 8-10 against A-10 opponents. Duquesne ranks seventh in the A-10 shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Saint Bonaventure’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Duquesne gives up. Duquesne averages 69.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 64.8 Saint Bonaventure allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bonnies won 70-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 22. Lajae Jones led the Bonnies with 24 points, and Tre Dinkins led the Dukes with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Melvin Council Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bonnies. Jonah Hinton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kareem Rozier is averaging 6.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Dukes. Dinkins is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 66.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Dukes: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.