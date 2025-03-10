Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash play the Le Moyne Dolphins in NEC Tournament

Le Moyne Dolphins (6-23, 6-10 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (11-18, 9-7 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on Le Moyne in the NEC Tournament.

The Red Flash have gone 9-7 against NEC opponents, with a 2-11 record in non-conference play. Saint Francis (PA) allows 66.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 11.1 points per game.

The Dolphins are 6-10 against NEC teams. Le Moyne ranks sixth in the NEC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Haedyn Roberts averaging 5.4.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Le Moyne allows to opponents. Le Moyne averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Saint Francis (PA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalie Johnson is scoring 10.0 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Red Flash. Marissa Shelton is averaging 8.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 36.3% over the last 10 games.

Roberts is scoring 11.9 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Dolphins. Sierra Linnin is averaging 10.9 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 61.1 points, 26.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

