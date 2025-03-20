Saint Joseph’s (PA) take on Albany in non-conference action

Albany Great Danes (26-6, 16-3 America East) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (23-9, 14-7 A-10)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Kayla Cooper and Albany visit Laura Ziegler and Saint Joseph’s (PA) in out-of-conference action.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) leads the A-10 with 31.7 points in the paint led by Ziegler averaging 7.0.

Albany scores 63.8 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Albany allows. Albany has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points higher than the 38.9% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ziegler is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 10.4 rebounds for the Hawks. Mackenzie Smith is averaging 14.0 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Cooper is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Great Danes. Jessica Tomasetti is averaging 12.0 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Great Danes: 8-2, averaging 59.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 49.4 points.

