Saint Joseph’s (PA), UAB play in NIT

UAB Blazers (22-12, 15-6 AAC) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (22-12, 14-8 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) squares off against UAB in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Hawks have gone 14-8 against A-10 teams, with an 8-4 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is sixth in the A-10 with 14.6 assists per game led by Xzayvier Brown averaging 4.4.

The Blazers are 15-6 in AAC play. UAB leads the AAC scoring 82.5 points per game while shooting 46.1%.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 75.4 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 76.2 UAB gives up. UAB averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is averaging 17.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Hawks. Erik Reynolds II is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Tyren Moore averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Yaxel Lendeborg is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

