Saint Peter’s takes on Iona in MAAC Tournament

Iona Gaels (10-20, 8-12 MAAC) vs. Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-18, 9-11 MAAC)

Atlantic City, New Jersey; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s takes on Iona in the MAAC Tournament.

The Peacocks’ record in MAAC games is 9-11, and their record is 2-7 against non-conference opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Gaels are 8-12 against MAAC opponents. Iona gives up 63.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.8 points per game.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 36.6% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 42.8% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Saint Peter’s allows.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Laila Grant is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 8.1 points. Fatmata Janneh is averaging 17.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is averaging 10.2 points for the Gaels. Judith Gomez is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 58.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points per game.

Gaels: 2-8, averaging 54.4 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.