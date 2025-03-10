Sam Houston Bearkats and Jacksonville State Gamecocks meet in CUSA Tournament

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-19, 4-14 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (12-16, 5-13 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston takes on Jacksonville State in the CUSA Tournament.

The Bearkats’ record in CUSA play is 5-13, and their record is 7-3 against non-conference opponents. Sam Houston is 4-13 against opponents over .500.

The Gamecocks’ record in CUSA games is 4-14. Jacksonville State is second in the CUSA giving up 60.4 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Jacksonville State allows. Jacksonville State averages 59.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 62.9 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deborah Ogayemi is averaging 12 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Whitney Dunn is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Clara Gonzalez Planella is averaging 8.3 points for the Gamecocks. Maria Sanchez Ponce is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.