Sam Houston Bearkats play in CUSA Tournament against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Jacksonville State Gamecocks (10-19, 4-14 CUSA) vs. Sam Houston Bearkats (12-16, 5-13 CUSA)

Huntsville, Alabama; Tuesday, 12:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays in the CUSA Tournament against Jacksonville State.

The Bearkats have gone 5-13 against CUSA teams, with a 7-3 record in non-conference play. Sam Houston ranks fourth in the CUSA in rebounding averaging 31.8 rebounds. Deborah Ogayemi paces the Bearkats with 7.6 boards.

The Gamecocks are 4-14 in CUSA play. Jacksonville State ranks sixth in the CUSA with 12.2 assists per game led by Samiya Steele averaging 2.6.

Sam Houston’s average of 2.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Jacksonville State gives up. Jacksonville State averages 59.6 points per game, 3.3 fewer than the 62.9 Sam Houston allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ogayemi is scoring 12.3 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Bearkats. Nyla Inmon is averaging 13.3 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 34.1% over the past 10 games.

Clara Gonzalez Planella is shooting 33.2% and averaging 8.4 points for the Gamecocks. Mya Barnes is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 4-6, averaging 57.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 11.1 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 34.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.