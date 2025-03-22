Santa Clara meets UAB in NIT

UAB Blazers (23-12, 15-6 AAC) at Santa Clara Broncos (21-12, 12-7 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara and UAB play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Broncos are 12-7 against WCC opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 17.2 assists per game led by Adama Bal averaging 3.1.

The Blazers are 15-6 against AAC teams. UAB is 3-3 in one-possession games.

Santa Clara scores 81.9 points, 6.0 more per game than the 75.9 UAB allows. UAB averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is averaging 13.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Elijah Mahi is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Tyren Moore averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blazers, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 17.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals and 1.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 87.2 points, 35.2 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Blazers: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

