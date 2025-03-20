Seton Hall and Quinnipiac to meet for cross-conference matchup

Quinnipiac Bobcats (28-4, 20-3 MAAC) at Seton Hall Pirates (22-9, 14-6 Big East)

South Orange, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Gal Raviv and Quinnipiac visit Faith Misonius and Seton Hall in non-conference action.

Seton Hall ranks second in the Big East with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Masonius averaging 1.8.

Quinnipiac averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 10.7 points per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 38.2% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 8.9 more points per game (68.4) than Seton Hall gives up to opponents (59.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jada Eads is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals. Savannah Catalon is shooting 38.8% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Raviv is averaging 18.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bobcats. Anna Foley is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 59.0 points, 28.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.