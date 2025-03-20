Shavers, Texas Tech Red Raiders to face Fertig, Wyoming Cowgirls on Thursday

Texas Tech Red Raiders (17-17, 6-15 Big 12) at Wyoming Cowgirls (22-11, 16-5 MWC)

Laramie, Wyoming; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces Wyoming for a Division 1 Division matchup Thursday.

Wyoming has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Texas Tech is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Wyoming averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 4.7 per game Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech averages 63.5 points per game, 4.7 more than the 58.8 Wyoming gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allyson Fertig is averaging 18.9 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Cowgirls. Malene Pedersen is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kilah Freelon is averaging 4.2 points for the Red Raiders. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 8-2, averaging 64.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

