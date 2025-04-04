Shilo Sanders looking to improve his draft stock in shadow of brother Shedeur at Colorado’s showcase

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shilo Sanders is trying to boost his draft stock. He’s also looking for a fresh start.

The hard-hitting, run-stuffing Colorado Buffaloes safety — son of coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders’ bigger brother — is taking part in the school’s showcase Friday, where potential draftees go through a series of evaluations (bench press, 40-yard dash, position drills) in front of NFL scouts.

While Shedeur Sanders is a projected top-3 pick on April 24, Shilo is expected to be a late-round pick two days later, if he’s selected at all, in which case he’s hoping to sign with a team as an undrafted free agent.

Away from the field, Shilo Sanders remains in litigation over a lawsuit stemming from an incident with a security guard when he was in high school. The guard filed a lawsuit against Sanders and was issued a default judgment when Sanders didn’t show for his court date.

It’s led Sanders to file for bankruptcy. This week, there was a report the 25-year-old hasn’t kept up on the car payments for his Mercedes-Benz.

Victor Vital, one of Sanders’ attorneys, said in a statement to The Associated Press the Mercedes-Benz issue arose, “due to disruptions in the payment process following the termination of Mr. Sanders’ online account access, a common occurrence in bankruptcy cases.”

He added: “Mr. Sanders is current on all payments and continues to fulfill his financial obligations.”

Sanders finished third on the Buffaloes with 67 total tackles in a season where the team went to the Alamo bowl and finished 9-4. He also recovered two fumbles, including one he returned for a touchdown at Texas Tech.

He started his college career at South Carolina, before transferring to Jackson State to join his dad and brother. He then followed his family to Colorado, where he wound up his career in Boulder with 111 total tackles. Shilo Sanders took part in the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier this year.

