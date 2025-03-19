SMU and Northern Iowa square off in NIT

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-12, 14-7 MVC) at SMU Mustangs (23-10, 14-8 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Northern Iowa play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mustangs have gone 14-8 against ACC teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. SMU is second in the ACC with 15.6 assists per game led by Kevin Miller averaging 5.5.

The Panthers are 14-7 in MVC play. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tytan Anderson averaging 4.5.

SMU averages 80.0 points, 12.8 more per game than the 67.2 Northern Iowa allows. Northern Iowa averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is shooting 41.5% and averaging 13.2 points for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Trey Campbell is shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 11.2 points. Anderson is averaging 17.2 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.