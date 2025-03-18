SMU and Northern Iowa square off in NIT

Northern Iowa Panthers (20-12, 14-7 MVC) at SMU Mustangs (23-10, 14-8 ACC)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Northern Iowa meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mustangs’ record in ACC play is 14-8, and their record is 9-2 against non-conference opponents. SMU ranks second in the ACC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Matt Cross averaging 2.4.

The Panthers are 14-7 in MVC play. Northern Iowa scores 73.6 points and has outscored opponents by 6.4 points per game.

SMU makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Northern Iowa has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). Northern Iowa has shot at a 48.9% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points above the 41.1% shooting opponents of SMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Miller is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Chuck Harris is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tytan Anderson is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 6.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Trey Campbell is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 73.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

