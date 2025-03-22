SMU and Oklahoma State square off in NIT matchup

Oklahoma State Cowboys (16-17, 7-14 Big 12) at SMU Mustangs (24-10, 14-8 ACC)

Dallas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: SMU and Oklahoma State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mustangs have gone 14-8 against ACC opponents, with a 10-2 record in non-conference play. SMU is the best team in the ACC with 12.9 fast break points.

The Cowboys are 7-14 against Big 12 teams. Oklahoma State gives up 76.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.5 points per game.

SMU makes 48.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Oklahoma State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game SMU gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chuck Harris averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Kario Oquendo is shooting 46.9% and averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Bryce Thompson is scoring 12.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Cowboys. Abou Ousmane is averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.