South Carolina and Duke square off in Elite 8

Duke Blue Devils (29-7, 18-4 ACC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (33-3, 18-1 SEC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -8.5; over/under is 128.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina and No. 7 Duke square off in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Gamecocks have gone 18-1 against SEC teams, with a 15-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina is 30-3 against opponents over .500.

The Blue Devils’ record in ACC action is 18-4. Duke is second in the ACC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Oluchi Okananwa averaging 2.4.

South Carolina makes 46.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (38.6%). Duke averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than South Carolina allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. South Carolina won 81-70 in the last matchup on Dec. 6. Chloe Kitts led South Carolina with 21 points, and Delaney Thomas led Duke with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is shooting 54.6% and averaging 13.0 points for the Gamecocks. MiLaysia Fulwiley is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ashlon Jackson is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 12.4 points. Okananwa is averaging 12 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points per game.

Blue Devils: 9-1, averaging 67.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.