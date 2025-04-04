South Carolina Gamecocks play the Texas Longhorns in Final 4

Texas Longhorns (35-3, 18-2 SEC) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (34-3, 18-1 SEC)

Tampa, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -4.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina and No. 5 Texas play in the NCAA Tournament Final Four.

The Gamecocks are 18-1 against SEC opponents and 16-2 in non-conference play. South Carolina ranks second in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 57.4 points while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

The Longhorns are 18-2 in SEC play. Texas has a 30-3 record against teams above .500.

South Carolina averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 3.8 per game Texas gives up. Texas averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.2 per game South Carolina allows.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Gamecocks won 64-45 in the last matchup on March 9. Chloe Kitts led the Gamecocks with 15 points, and Taylor Jones led the Longhorns with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Gamecocks. Kitts is averaging 13.1 points and 8.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Madison Booker is shooting 46.5% and averaging 16.5 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Lee is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 77.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 66.3 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.