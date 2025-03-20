South Carolina plays Tennessee Tech in first round of NCAA Tournament

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (26-5, 20-2 OVC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (30-3, 18-1 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -43.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina plays in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Tennessee Tech.

The Gamecocks have gone 18-1 against SEC opponents, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. South Carolina averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 22.7 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 20-2 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 72.0 points and has outscored opponents by 9.9 points per game.

South Carolina makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Tennessee Tech scores 14.2 more points per game (72.0) than South Carolina allows (57.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 9.8 points. Joyce Edwards is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. Keeley Carter is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 37.8 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 75.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

