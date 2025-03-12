South Carolina State plays Coppin State in MEAC Tournament

Coppin State Eagles (6-23, 4-10 MEAC) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (18-12, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -14.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State plays Coppin State in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in MEAC games is 11-3, and their record is 7-9 in non-conference games. South Carolina State is second in the MEAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

The Eagles’ record in MEAC games is 4-10. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

South Carolina State scores 80.1 points per game, 3.4 more points than the 76.7 Coppin State allows. Coppin State averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Carolina State gives up.

The teams meet for the third time this season. South Carolina State won 87-57 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Davion Everett led South Carolina State with 23 points, and Jonathan Dunn led Coppin State with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omar Croskey averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc. Drayton Jones is averaging 13.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks over the past 10 games.

Julius Ellerbe is averaging 9.4 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Toby Nnadozie is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.