South Carolina State plays in MEAC Tournament against the Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (6-23, 4-10 MEAC) vs. South Carolina State Bulldogs (18-12, 11-3 MEAC)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Coppin State meet in the MEAC Tournament.

The Bulldogs are 11-3 against MEAC opponents and 7-9 in non-conference play. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC with 15.5 assists per game led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 2.4.

The Eagles are 4-10 in MEAC play. Coppin State is 2-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

South Carolina State is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 62.2 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 70.9 South Carolina State allows to opponents.

The teams square off for the third time this season. South Carolina State won the last meeting 87-57 on Feb. 18. Davion Everett scored 23 to help lead South Carolina State to the victory, and Jonathan Dunn scored 19 points for Coppin State.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omar Croskey is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.6 points. Drayton Jones is averaging 15.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Toby Nnadozie is scoring 12.5 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Eagles. Khali Horton is averaging 10.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 87.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 10.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

