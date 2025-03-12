South Florida and Rice meet in AAC Championship

Rice Owls (17-16, 10-11 AAC) vs. South Florida Bulls (22-10, 15-4 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida takes on Rice in the AAC Championship.

The Bulls are 15-4 against AAC opponents and 7-6 in non-conference play. South Florida is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 10-11 in AAC play. Rice is sixth in the AAC giving up 62.7 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

South Florida’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Rice gives up. Rice averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than South Florida allows.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Bulls won 74-64 in the last matchup on Dec. 29. Sammie Puisis led the Bulls with 23 points, and Victoria Flores led the Owls with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Puisis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Vittoria Blasigh is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Dominique Ennis is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 12.1 points. Aniah Alexis is shooting 45.2% and averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.