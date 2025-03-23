Southern Indiana meets Campbell in NIT

Campbell Camels (22-12, 14-7 CAA) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (22-12, 14-9 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana and Campbell play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Screaming Eagles are 14-9 against OVC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Southern Indiana leads the OVC in rebounding, averaging 33.5 boards. Vanessa Shafford leads the Screaming Eagles with 6.6 rebounds.

The Camels are 14-7 in CAA play. Campbell scores 64.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

Southern Indiana scores 71.8 points, 13.1 more per game than the 58.7 Campbell allows. Campbell averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Southern Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shafford averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Screaming Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Meredith Raley is shooting 66.7% and averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

Gianni Boone is scoring 11.1 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Camels. Jasmine Felton is averaging 9.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Camels: 7-3, averaging 64.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

